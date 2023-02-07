The 5 Best Neighborhoods for Short-Term Renting in Sacramento

If you’re a health-conscious renter looking for a new city to move to, Sacramento, CA is the place for you. The Farm-to-Fork capital provides a mix of beautiful, historic buildings, as well as biking trails and charming parks that are sure to leave you impressed. Luckily, there are plenty of apartments in Sacramento to rent short-term even if you’re not planning on making the city your permanent residence.

On that note, below are the top five neighborhoods that are perfect for short-term renting if you’re planning on giving the City of Trees a chance:

Campus Commons

One of the best neighborhoods in Sacramento, Campus Commons offers residents an urban atmosphere combined with a peaceful environment that make it especially popular with retirees. However, they’re not the only ones likely to fall in love with this area. Young professionals, as well, will certainly be charmed by the neighborhood’s lively mood, while students are sure to be grateful for its proximity to the university grounds.

Downtown

If you’re looking for a busier neighborhood to appeal to your active nightlife, then look no further. From visiting the Old Sacramento Waterfront or the California State Capitol to delighting in a delicious meal at one of the many farm-to-table restaurants and bistros all around the neighborhood, the downtown area of Sacramento is the heart of the city. What’s more, the neighborhood is also very walkable and most residents here are renters!

East Sacramento

Just north of Oak Park lies East Sacramento, one of the city’s most fashionable neighborhoods and home to quite a few Fabulous Forties houses that are sure to draw the eye of any architecture enthusiasts. East Sacramento is also the perfect fit for young professionals or college students with its quaint boutiques and beautiful parks, as well as its proximity to California State University.

Truly embodying the phrase “pocketful of sunshine,” this whimsically named neighborhood features a variety of houses built in the style of the 1970s and 80s, further adding to its charm. At the same time, its many parks make it a great spot for renters who want to enjoy the outdoors without compromising on the suburban vibe that characterizes the neighborhood. It’s also close to downtown Sacramento, which makes outings there during the weekend a great alternative.

Point West

One of the smaller neighborhoods on the list, Point West is defined by its chic high-rise buildings and apartment complexes. It’s also one of the only neighborhoods where the residents are all renters, most of whom are either college students or young professionals. Although it’s quite a aways from the center of the city, Point West’s proximity to Cal Expo — the go-to host for some of the state’s most famous fairs and festivals — more than makes up for it.